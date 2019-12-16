City of East Lansing reports coyote spotting

The City of East Lansing has reported a coyote sighting and is issuing some tips to mitigate conflicts with the animals.
To begin with, you should know that coyotes are active both in the day and the night — however, they are the most active at sunset and sunrise.
If you see a coyote, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources recommends doing the following:
- never approach or touch the coyote
- never intentionally feed the coyote
- keep a distance between yourself and the coyote
- make noise if the coyote is too close
- accompany small pets outside
- remove bird feeders (these attract small birds and mammals, which are a part of coyote’s natural diet)
- take in the trash, pet foods and other possible attractants
The MDNR says coyotes will rarely attack humans and are naturally afraid of them.
