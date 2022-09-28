JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The City of Jackson has millions of dollars in federal funding to spend from the American Rescue Plan. It’s money given to cities to help recover from the pandemic.

The City says they are changing direction on a housing rehabilitation program that was set to bring old vacant homes like this one back to life. They were homes for people in need to live in temporarily. Mayor Daniel Mahoney says plans began in 2021 after the city council approved the funding.

“The original idea was to take one million dollars, invest that into five houses to create some transitional homes for some organization in the community to be able to run and be responsible for,” said Mayor Mahoney.

But after taking a closer look at the project, City Council members voted unanimously that the costs didn’t add up.

“When we saw the renovations of a two bedroom 830 plus square foot house over $200,000, it seemed a little outrageous and didn’t seem like the best use of our funds,” said Ward 4 City Councilmember, Laura Dwyer Schlecte.

Now the focus is to find a plan that makes more sense, and that will start by conducting an in-depth study into the City’s housing needs. Right now, there are 4 other housing projects in the works including the Choice Neighborhood Plan and renovating the old Hayes hotel.

“I think this new study is going to include all of those projects and looking at what do we actually need? Is it low-income housing? Is it market-rate housing? What do we need to be able and try to fill that gap,” said Mayor Mahoney

And just a few minutes from downtown the city is also working to spend around 4.5 million dollars in Rescue Funding to bring retail space and a grocery store to the south side. This is all part of the MLK Improvement Authority.

“We’re hoping that we can bring a partner in. Someone who’s a grocer who has the experience and actually runs the infrastructure itself,” said Mayor Mahoney.

The deadline to use the rescue funding is currently set for 2024.