City of Lansing announces change in retirement plans

The Sheriff’s Office will begin to switch to new black and gray uniforms.

The transition from the traditional brown uniforms will starts with patrol. However, the traditional brown uniform will still be worn at events and services.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page, the new uniform is lighter, more functional, and a fraction of the cost of the traditional Class A uniform.

The Facebook post added that with many retirements scheduled in the next several years, the time was right to make the switch while being fiscally responsible in the long run.