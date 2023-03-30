LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of Lansing has announced that it is suing a company in charge of multiple apartment complexes in town.
Simtob Management has been the subject of several stories we’ve done where residents complained about poor conditions, such as failing heat and ceilings that are falling apart.
The lawsuit comes a week after the city condemned Holmes Apartments, one of Simtob Management’s properties.
When residents moved into their replacement apartments, they discovered that they were in fact pink-tagged, and then they were forced to go to a hotel.
But instead of the company paying for the hotel stays, it was actually the City of Lansing that has been paying this whole time.
Now the city is taking Simtob Management to court, seeking at least $25,000 in compensation for the hotel stays.
Lansing is also asking Simtob Management to change locks on all units at Holmes Apartments and to fix the damages on the building within 45 days.
In an interview on Monday, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said that the city will be looking at all the properties that the company owns.
“This is a case of a landlord who just is not keeping up their properties but is still collecting rent. We’re going to do a top to bottom review of the properties from this landlord to see if there are any others out there that they own. If they’re a bad actor with these properties, we are going to look at all of them,” Schor said.
As the lawsuit gets underway, there are still six people stuck in hotels until a new home is found for them.
6 News has been in contact with Simtob management, but has not heard from the group about the recent lawsuit from the City of Lansing.
However, last week the group discussed possibly selling some of their properties, including the Holmes Apartment complex.
In February 2023, we listed 127 of our 674 apartments for sale in Lansing, Michigan. This listing is only 19% of our portfolio. We are long-term investors in the City of Lansing and intend to continue managing and owning properties for the foreseeable future. 547 apartments are not for sale, and we would not accept any offer.
We are aware of the issues at Holmes Apartments and are on track to complete all renovations within the next 90 days. We are meeting with our architect at the property tomorrow, Tuesday, March 28th, to discuss and design a plan for the property. We will be able to have detailed timelines by the end of this week once we create our plan.
As of today, Monday, March 27th, we passed the interior inspection for all the units at 1317 E Kalamazoo Road. We completed all the repairs over the weekend to ensure we would pass the follow-up inspection today. One small repair on the water heater is needed before removing all of the pink tags. We are on track to have the repair completed by the end of tomorrow and will have it reinspected then. I would like to clarify that all tenants in the 1317 building currently have hot water, and the in-progress repair is a small issue to increase the longevity of our water heater.Statement from Alec Vincent of Simtob Management