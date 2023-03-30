LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of Lansing has announced that it is suing a company in charge of multiple apartment complexes in town.

Simtob Management has been the subject of several stories we’ve done where residents complained about poor conditions, such as failing heat and ceilings that are falling apart.

The lawsuit comes a week after the city condemned Holmes Apartments, one of Simtob Management’s properties.

When residents moved into their replacement apartments, they discovered that they were in fact pink-tagged, and then they were forced to go to a hotel.

But instead of the company paying for the hotel stays, it was actually the City of Lansing that has been paying this whole time.

Now the city is taking Simtob Management to court, seeking at least $25,000 in compensation for the hotel stays.

Lansing is also asking Simtob Management to change locks on all units at Holmes Apartments and to fix the damages on the building within 45 days.

In an interview on Monday, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said that the city will be looking at all the properties that the company owns.

“This is a case of a landlord who just is not keeping up their properties but is still collecting rent. We’re going to do a top to bottom review of the properties from this landlord to see if there are any others out there that they own. If they’re a bad actor with these properties, we are going to look at all of them,” Schor said.

As the lawsuit gets underway, there are still six people stuck in hotels until a new home is found for them.

6 News has been in contact with Simtob management, but has not heard from the group about the recent lawsuit from the City of Lansing.

However, last week the group discussed possibly selling some of their properties, including the Holmes Apartment complex.