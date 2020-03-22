City of Lansing to Provide Drop-off Locations for Homemade Masks

Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Seattle. The appointment-only drive-through clinic began a day earlier. Health authorities in Washington reported more COVID19 deaths in the state that has been hardest hit by the outbreak. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Mayor Andy Schor today announced that the City of Lansing will provide drop-off locations for homemade masks. Donations will help alleviate the shortage of masks for our first responders, healthcare workers, homeless shelters and others that work with vulnerable populations.

“Lansing residents have stepped up to use their creative talents in a whole new way by producing masks for those that need them,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “While N95 masks are the preference, they are in short supply. Many Lansing residents have reached out saying they’d like to use their fabric and time to sew masks. We are appreciative of their efforts and will accept these donations at our drop-off locations and then get them out to first responders, healthcare workers, homeless shelters and others working with vulnerable populations. Thank you to all of the incredible Lansing residents who are thinking outside-the-box to help those in need in our community as we navigate this COVID-19 pandemic.”

Drop-off locations: • Lansing Fire Department Station #8 – 815 N. Marshall Street • Lansing Police Department Operations Center – 5815 S. Wise Road • Lansing Police Department Downtown Headquarters – 120 W. Michigan Avenue The City of Lansing will also accept unopened packages of gloves, cleaning supplies, N95 masks and other protective items. Check the City of Lansing Coronavirus website regularly for an updated listed of drop-off locations and other important information: www.lansingmi.gov/coronavirus.