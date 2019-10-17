City of Lansing unveils new parking app, other upgrades

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The city of Lansing is getting an “Extreme Makeover” when it comes to parking.

Lansing mayor Andy Schor says it’s time to make parking easier for people in the city and that’s why they’ve decided to make some major changes, including launching a new phone app.

It’s called “Passport Parking.”

In short, instead of having to scramble for change to pay for parking at a meter, people can now do it from their phones.

Other changes include ramp upgrades, cell phone features, and new pay stations.

Mayor Schor says he’s glad the city is moving forward in a new direction.

“It’ll make my life easier, but really it’ll make the customers and the visitors and the citizens lives easier because they’re not going to have the worry about running out to feed the meter or missing it by five minutes, they now have it at their fingertips,” said Schor.

According to the mayor, all of these changes cost a total of $12 million and the money is coming from the city’s parking fund.

As of now, parking rates will not change, but as they asses the cost of this new system, they might in the future.

