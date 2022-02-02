City of Owosso declares snow emergency

OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) – The City of Owosso has declared a snow Local State of Emergency from 1:00 p.m. today until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 4 due to snow.

During the emergency, residents must remove parked vehicles from streets and park them elsewhere so road crews can clear snow from the streets.

Residents without a place to park may use City parking lots without penalty during the state of emergency.

Yesterday, Lansing, East Lansing and Jackson also declared their own snow emergencies with similar parking rules.