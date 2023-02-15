CLAWSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Community members in Clawson held the first of three vigils on Tuesday night to honor Alexandria Verner, who died in the shooting on Michigan State University’s campus.

She is remembered as being a positive influence to her peers, along with being a well-rounded student and student-athlete.

“You truly can’t create a more perfect kiddo. As her high school principal, family friend, you know that’s what we lost,” Clawson Public Schools Superintendent Billy Shellenbarger said.

Verner was a junior at MSU, and was studying to be a forensic scientist.

Verner’s Twitter bio says, “Can’t stop dreaming,” and features photos and videos from Clawson basketball and volleyball games.