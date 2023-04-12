LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A state sponsored event is helping Michiganders get their driver’s licenses restored.

The Michigan Department of State’s Road to Restoration Driver’s License Clinic is being hosted at the Union Missionary Baptist Church until 6 p.m. in Lansing on Wednesday.

Walk-ins are only accepted from 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

State staff, as well as volunteer attorneys, are available to answer questions to help individuals determine what steps must be taken for them to get their license reinstated.

The next clinic will be hosted in Kalamazoo on May 12. Pre-registration is encouraged.