Clinton and Jackson County shooting ranges open June 18th, what to know before you go

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will open up staffed shooting ranges beginning on Thursday, June 18th.



These ranges will be open Thursday through Sunday each week. While the ranges are normally closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, they will also be closed on Mondays through July 20th because of temporary state employee layoffs.



The staffed ranges include Sharonville in Jackson County, Rose Lake in Clinton County, Ortonville in Lapeer County, and Pontiac Lake in Oakland County.



Bald Mountain and Island Lake shooting ranges which are operated by Michigan Shooting Centers, opened to the public last month.



Dansville shooting range in Ingham County will remain closed until the state hiring freeze is lifted and staffing becomes available.



All shooting ranges have new COVID-19 precautions including social distancing, limiting ranges to 50% capacity, and wearing a face covering inside buildings.



Unstaffed ranges are opening as resources become available:

Echo Point range in Allegan County, Lost Nations range in Hillsdale County, PK Fletcher range in Alpena County, Supply Road range in Grand Traverse County and Voyer Lake range in Montmorency County are now open.

Lapeer shooting area in Lapeer County is closed through Aug. 31 for construction.

Algonac shooting range at Algonac State Park in St. Clair County is closed until further notice.

Whether staffed or unstaffed, anyone heading to a range is participating in an outdoor activity at their own risk. Everyone is encouraged to bring their own gloves, hand sanitizer, disinfectant and whatever else they consider necessary to protect themselves.