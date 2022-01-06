Clinton Co. Commissioners seeking input on broadband system

MINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A new initiative by the Clinton County Board of Commissioners is evaluating the broadband internet needs of county residents.

The survey is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and will create a funding strategy to address the broadband needs across Clinton County.

“The Commissioners are looking forward to hearing from county residents on the important topic of

access to quality broadband,” said Kam Washburn, Chair of the Board of Commissioners.

Constituents and businesses have expressed the need for better access to broadband speeds.

The Michigan Broadband Roadmap, published in 2018, noted several economic gains that can be facilitated by investment in broadband access.

Farmers with broadband access experience a 6% average increase in farm revenue.

Homes with adequate broadband see an estimated $1,850 per year economic benefit.

Telemedicine adds an estimated $522,200 to rural communities and reduces hospitalizations.

Broadband access can increase home values by an average of 3.1%.

“I strongly encourage residents to participate in this survey,” said County Administrator Craig

Longnecker, “This is a historic opportunity to provide input to a policy discussion regarding critical

infrastructure for Clinton County.”

County residents will start receiving calls for a phone-based survey on Jan. 10.

The survey can also be accessed online, by clicking here.