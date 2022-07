CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Are these faces familiar to you?

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of retail fraud in the Fowler area and could use your help in identifying the two men below.

Courtesy of Clinton County Michigan Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office assured those who reach out that their tips can remain anonymous.

“Thank you in advance,” said the Facebook post from Clinton County Michigan Sheriff’s Office.