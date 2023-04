LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you see or smell smoke in Clinton County on Wednesday, it is probably part of a controlled fire conducted by officials.

On Wednesday, Clinton County announced it is having a controlled burn at the Clinton Lakes Grassland.

This property is near the corner of Colony Road and DeWitt Road in St. Johns.

If you are concerned or have any questions please call the St. John’s Fire Department at 989-224-2151.