DEWITT TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – A man and two women were arrested on Tuesday after a traffic stop in DeWitt Township.

Deputies on road patrol discovered a truck that was connected to a weapons offense from December in Olive Township.

During the stop, a K9 alerted deputies to the smell of drugs in the car.

Photo/Clinton Co Sheriff’s Office

Deputies searched the vehicle and found meth and fentanyl. The car also contained stolen license plates.

All three occupants were arrested and taken to the Clinton County Jail. During intake, corrections officers found extra meth and fentanyl that one suspect attempted to smuggle in.

All three face various charges, including possession of drugs and concealing stolen property. The man is also charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition and possession of fake IDs.

Both women had outstanding warrants, including one armed carjacking warrant.