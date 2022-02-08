ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WLNS) — Weekday evening rides on the Clinton Transit’s Blue Bus will be extended due to new hours.

Weekday service previously stopped at 7 p.m., but is now being extended to 9 p.m.

The Blue Bus provides curb-to-curb rides, which can be scheduled by calling the dispatch department at 989-224-8127.

“Establishing weekend and after-hours services were among the recommendations sited in a 2018 Tri-County Regional Transit Study conducted by the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission,” says MaLissa Schutt, Clinton Transit’s Executive Director. “By extending weekday service through 9 p.m., residents whose work schedules go beyond the nine-to-five can still rely on us for their transportation needs.”

The new weekday hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday to Friday, with Saturday hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dispatch office hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., with Saturday set for 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Clinton Transit added Saturday service in April 2021, recently introducing weekday walk-on rides between 10

a.m. and 2 p.m. from select locations.

“The key to keeping people connected is to efficiently coordinate the services provided by Clinton Transit with local and regional partners,” says Schutt. “All our efforts, from simplified fares and extended service hours to tricounty collaboration efforts, are designed to meet our community’s mobility needs.”