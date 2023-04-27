Jerry and Tamal Flore spoke with 6 News about their case being dismissed.

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Prosecutors dismissed an alleged child abuse case that has been in court for two years.

The story goes back to Oct. of 2021, when police arrested Jerry and Tamal Flore for an alleged child abuse case that happened near DeWitt Township.

The couple was originally facing five counts of child abuse and were held without bond.

Attorneys for the couple said they were on their way to a hearing last Friday, when they were notified that the case had been dismissed.

The initial charges included first and second-degree child abuse, claiming the Flores’ caused serious mental and physical harm to a child.

Prosecutors claimed they had thrown a child down a flight of stairs and had beaten a child with a boat oar.

Court records show the two first-degree charges were later reduced to second-degree.

Attorneys for the couple said the charges were vague and that prosecutors did not share all the materials they requested during discovery.

The Flores said they were stunned to hear the update on their case.

“It’s surreal, we are elated obviously that we do not have to go to a jury trial,” said Jerry Flore.

Tamal Flore called it an “emotional roller coaster.”

“As you can imagine and we were beside ourselves and like he said, we were in a little bit of shock initially,” said she said.

Prosecutor Tony Spagnuolo said he could not comment on specifics, but said the investigation is ongoing.