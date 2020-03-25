Clinton County Sheriffs are asking for your help identifying this man

Clinton County, Mich. (WLNS) — The Clinton County Michigan Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help.

On Wednesday, the sheriffs posted a photo of a man pushing new, unboxed vacuums out of the St. John’s Walmart without paying for them. The man also had other items in his cart that he did not paid for.

The sheriff’s office is asking for your help in identifying the man in the photo.

To reach the Clinton County Michigan Sheriff’s Office, contact (989) 224-5200. You may also private message their Facebook page here.