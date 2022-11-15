CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Do you have your recyclables in order?

Clinton County Department of Waste Management is reminding locals to sort their recyclables at rural recycling sites.

Acceptable materials at the Fowler and Maple Rapids recycling sites include all colored glass bottles & jars, metal cans, household plastic bottles, tubs, & jugs numbered #1, #2 and #5.

The waste management department specified that Styrofoam, “clam shells,” plastic bags and waxy-coated freezer boxes are not allowed.

Additionally, newspapers, magazines, office paper, junk mail, cardboard and boxboard are also allowed.

The department also asks that you empty all recyclables before placing them into the proper bin.

When in doubt, you can call the office at (989) 224-5186 or email recycle@clinton-county.org or check out its website www.clinton-county.org.