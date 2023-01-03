ADRIAN, Mich. (WLNS) — A Clinton man was killed in crash on Dec. 28 after getting hit by a van while walking.

According to the Adrian Police Department, around 7:11 a.m. police came to the crash site on the US-223 overpass, just east of Industrial Drive.

Police say they determined that a van was driving southeast when it hit a man who was walking east.

The 38-year-old from Clinton died in the crash, and the van driver was not injured.

Deputy Chief Laurence R. VanAlstine noted that it was dark when the crash occurred, and there are no highway lights in the area.

Police reported that drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been factors in the crash.