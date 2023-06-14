GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A cocktail bar opening in downtown Grand Rapids will showcase historical cocktails.

For Rob Hanks, the operating partner of The Nightwatch Lounge, the “guiding light” has been “How to Mix Drinks or The Bon Vivant’s Companion,” a book first published in 1862 by Jerry Thomas.

Hanks explained Thomas is “is considered to be the grandfather of the entirety of cocktails as a whole.” Hanks bought a copy of the book from the Michigan State University library that was printed during Prohibition.

The Nightwatch Lounge, located inside The Plaza Apartments tower in downtown Grand Rapids. (June 12, 2023)

Many of the cocktails The Nightwatch Lounge, located inside The Plaza Apartments tower on Fulton Street near Monroe Avenue, will be based on drinks from the late 1800s and the early 1900s.

It will also offer punch service, a practice dating back to private clubs in the colonial days. One punch on the menu will be the Crimean Cup a la Marmora from Thomas’ book, with cognac, Jamaican rum, orgeat — an almond syrup — champagne, soda water and a bit of pineapple. The punch is whisked, so the air bubbles create a foamy “intoxicating” texture, Hanks said.

He said he’s still working on tweaking the recipe the bar will use.

“Nothing will be on the menu unless it’s absolutely dialed in and perfect. There won’t be any last minute additions just to fill up space,” he said.

The menu will include around ten rotating cocktails, along with a house cocktail called the Obituary, a martini that originally comes from New Orleans that will be made with genever — a Dutch spirit — absinthe and dry vermouth, served with a lemon twist and a side of caviar.

The Nightwatch Lounge, located inside The Plaza Apartments tower in downtown Grand Rapids. (June 12, 2023)

Hanks, who studied anthropology and archeology at Grand Valley State University, said cocktails are “uniquely American.”

“We as a country are a melting pot of numerous cultures and numerous countries from all over the world,” he explained. “All of those countries and cultures have different drinking cultures that go along with that.”

“So all of a sudden when you start mixing all of these people together in this melting pot that we’re going to call America, you end up with a whole bunch of different drinking cultures throwing all of their drinks into one glass,” he added.

He said the cocktails will tell part of our culture’s story.

“I’m always looking at our own culture too, and trying to identify like, what’s interesting about us, what’s unique about us … how are we different? These cocktails are hopefully going to be able to try to tell a little bit of that story,” he said.

The Nightwatch Lounge, located inside The Plaza Apartments tower in downtown Grand Rapids. (June 12, 2023)

Also on the menu will be nonalcoholic cocktails, something Hanks said is growing in the industry.

“Alcohol is by nature a poison,” he said. “There’s no reason that you shouldn’t be able to have the same kind of experience just because you’re not drinking a poison.”

There will also be a small selection of food to snack on, like a bar nut mix and marinated olives, a small selection of wines and one beer.

“There’s plenty of other places in town to get a beer. If you want a beer, go there,” Hanks joked.

He said the lounge will be the type of place people can go before or after dinner, a show or a night out.

The Nightwatch Lounge, located inside The Plaza Apartments tower in downtown Grand Rapids. (June 12, 2023)

Guests will be greeted by couches, low chairs and tables, and beautiful paintings on the wall. All of the art pieces in the lounge are original Dutch naturalist or impressionist pieces. The TVs mounted on the wall are framed to look like art, and when turned off they rotate through photos of Dutch impressionist paintings.

Hanks’ business partner is a Dutch consult to America who was recently knighted for his work in strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

“He just feels really deeply that people, especially in West Michigan of all places, should understand Dutch culture and Dutch roots, especially since so many people hail from those families and from that region,” Hanks said.

The name of the bar comes from the partner’s favorite piece: a Rembrandt van Rijn painting titled “The Night Watch.”

The Nightwatch Lounge will have a focus on service and will offer a sense of warmth and welcoming, said Hanks, who has worked in the restaurant industry his entire working life.

“At my heart and soul, I’m a host,” he said. “I like taking care of people. I like seeing a smile, I like connecting with people. I like hearing their stories — that’s the thing that keeps me a bartender.”

The bar is still waiting on a liquor license but is in the last stages before opening. The goal is to have it open in late August or early September, in time for ArtPrize.