Cold Case Report: Detectives look for answers in Jackson County stabbing

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – An 18-year-old is the focus of an unsolved homicide right here in Mid-Michigan.

Dreveair Gallegos was stabbed to death at a rave in June of 2018. The party attracted thousands of people from Lansing to Detroit and took place in a field in Grass Lake Township.

Detectives are encouraging anyone who realizes who the teenager is to come forward with a tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (517) 483 – STOP.

