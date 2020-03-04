Cold Case Report: Mother speaks out for the first time after son’s stabbing

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A mother is speaking out for the first time, since her son was killed 2 years ago.

Drevier Gallegos was stabbed to death at a rave in June of 2018. The party attracted thousands of people from Lansing to Detroit and took place in a field in Grass Lake Township. Police are still investing his case today.

Kristie Gallegos says, her experience is something no parent should ever have to go through, and she’s just looking for answers.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with information on this incident to come forward with a tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (517) 483 – STOP.

Hear her full story in the video above.