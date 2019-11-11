LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Michigan State University student was last seen November 11th, 2008.
Krista Lueth left her Lansing home to walk to a greenhouse she visited every day at Hunter Park, but she never showed up.
In the video above, WLNS Anchor Sheri Jones meets with her father who never gave up hope in finding justice for his daughter and uses her memory to keep the community safe.
Cold Case Update: 11 years of searching for answers
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Michigan State University student was last seen November 11th, 2008.