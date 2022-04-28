EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Expect to see a large amount of teddy bears on Michigan State University’s campus on Saturday.

The annual Teddy Bear Picnic is back, and this time, it’s in person.

At the picnic, children can bring their favorite teddy bear or stuffed animal for a check-up.

The “clinic” is staffed by physicians and students from Michigan State University’s health colleges.

From 11 a.m.-2 p.m., children can get their stuffed pal an insurance card, X-rays and more.

Other activities include:

Face painting & balloon animals at the MSU Federal Credit Union tent

MSU Federal Credit Union “Safety Kits” which have items that are helpful for those with disabilities

Show and tell of a real ambulance for kids to explore by the East Lansing Fire Department

Meet and interact with the Michigan State University Women’s Basketball Team

Fitness sessions with MSU Pompon Team

Learn about and meet with therapy dogs from the Capital Area Therapy Pets

Outdoor games with students from the MSU Department of Kinesiology

Giveaways, craft projects, and other hands-on activities

To sign up, click here.