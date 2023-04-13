LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A group is gathering at the Michigan State Capitol Thursday for Community College Day.

Roughly 100 community college leaders, students, staff and mascots will gather for what they call ‘a day at the Capitol.’

This day will include meeting at Heritage Hall to talk about what the legislative priorities are for this year.

They will also discuss what changes and investments community college leaders will need legislators to pass in order to better serve the 31 community colleges in Michigan.

Brandy Johnson, President of Michigan Community College Association, said there are some changes to this year’s celebration.

“This is the first year that we actually have such significant investments made in the student financial aid like the MI Reconnect program for adults 25 and older, and so we can really thank the legislator this time around for being able to invest in students,” Johnson said.

Even so, 100 representatives, community college presidents, and board of trustees will be present to ask legislators for more funds, in order to better serve these colleges.

Johnson said they are in the thick of budget season in Lansing and will continue to advocate for these schools.

“Community colleges continue to be the most affordable options, the cost of tuition and fees is a fraction of the cost of tuition at a four year institution and because of programs like ‘Reconnect,’ and ‘Michigan Achievement Scholarship,’ coupled with Pell Grants, for many the cost of tuition is actually $0,” Johnson said.

This is their first event in four years, and officials are looking forward to sharing the impact community colleges have on the economy, community, and individual that the community college serves.