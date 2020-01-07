Community member gather to pray for Rep. John Lewis

On Tuesday, The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Mid-Michigan is gathering at the State Capitol to pray for U.S. Representative John Lewis.

John Lewis is deemed a civil rights icon who recently announced he was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.

Lewis began his political career in 1981 when he joined the Atlanta City Council and then was elected to Congress in 1986. Since then, he has served as U.S. Representative of Georgia’s 5th Congressional District.

6 News Reporter Kiara Hay will be at the prayer and bring you a live report on 6 News at noon.

Lewis will be the keynote speaker for the 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Luncheon in Lansing on Monday, January 20th.

Luncheon tickets are $50 each or $400 for a table of eight. They can be purchased at Lansing City Hall, 124 W. Michigan Ave., and East Lansing Hannah Community Center, 819 Abbot Road. For more information, follow the commission on Facebook, search @MLKCommOfMidMI, or call 517.410.2998.