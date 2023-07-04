DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Delta Township officials say they’re on 53 years and counting for their annual fireworks display and the crowd seems to get bigger by the year.

There were hundreds of people in attendance, and that’s not including people outside of the park.

Officials said these displays aren’t just set up overnight.

“Hey this is just Delta Township’s way of celebrating Independence Day,” said Recreation Director Marcus Kirkpatrick.

For more than 50 years, Delta Township keeps people coming back with its fireworks.

This is why organizer Kirkpatrick says it’s all hands on deck for the setup.

“You know, it’s a few days of preparation. For safety purposes, we put a perimeter around the entire park and have one controlled entrance,” he said.

And those in charge of Monday’s display said planning takes place even earlier.

“My first meeting with Marcus Kirkpatrick happened in March,” said Tony Nault, the person in charge of the fireworks display.

“Each of these is a mortar rack that will hold anywhere from five to ten of those shots. And they’re wired together and we light them with most of them with an electronic system but some of them are hand fired,” said Nault.

Officials said some of the fireworks are launched 450 to 600 feet in the air and can explode into a 500-700 foot radius.