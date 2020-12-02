Community partners come together to help feed students

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With schools across the state going virtual during this COVID-19 pandemic, staff had to find ways to keep students who relied on school meals fed.

Harry Hill Center off of Wise Road is just one of several locations that families can come and pick up free meals. Parent Eva Kidder said, “Oh my gosh it’s been such a blessing honestly. I’m a single parent and foster parent. We’ve got so many visits.”

Kidder picked up some of the 4,000 meals sent out to families each day. She said, “It’s just a relief ya know, the time and the money and just know that’s one less burden on families this year.”

More than 1,000,000 meals have been distributed to the community so far and this isn’t just for children in the Lansing School District.

“Any student that shows up up to the age of 18 we can feed now for breakfast and lunch,” said Lansing School District Chief Financial Officer Jon Laing.

They can also provide dinners and snacks said Laing, “So it definitely helps many get healthy meals when they may not have any available.”

On the weekends, the district partners with the Greater Lansing Food Bank for food backpack kits.

Greater Lansing Food Bank CEO Michelle Lantz said, “Who are deemed as food insecure and we produce about 10,000 of those every single month.”

This increased by about 4,000 meals from last school year.

Kidder said these programs definitely help families going through hard times and “It’s a comfort to the kids too and it’s probably some peace of mind for them too that they don’t have the stress in their life that they have to worry about where the food’s coming from. There’s enough to worry about. This doesn’t have to be one of them.”