MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The drowning of four-year-old Liam Powers shocked the community. At first, it appeared to be a tragic accident but now police are pointing fingers at his mother, Claire Powers, who now faces a second-degree murder charge.

Officials say last year on March 29, Claire and Liam were out on Lake Lansing when their kayak flipped over.

Once first responders pulled the two of them out of the water, they say Liam was not breathing and was unresponsive.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Claire was arrested on Wednesday for a second-degree murder charge.

Her former boss, Dan Kostecke Jr. said he knew her as a kind person, but that she may have had some issues.

“We opened up our doors in 2019 and that’s when we first met Claire, she was just a customer of ours and she used to bring her son in, and they were always really sweet together. The little boy was just the cutest kid. She always seemed like a real loving mother but there were moments when I felt like she was battling some demons. The Claire I knew wasn’t really capable of doing something like this so it’s really sad to see,” founder of the LFA Farmer’s Market, Dan Kostecke Jr. said.

6 News has contacted the Merdian Township Police Department for more information about what led up to this murder charge and has not heard back yet.

Powers is scheduled to appear in court next month.