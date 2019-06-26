Community shocked by body found in Grand River

ONONDAGA, Mich. (WLNS) – A community is in shock after a body is pulled from the Grand River in their own backyard.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth said the autopsy on the body started Wednesday morning and we’re still waiting to hear about the coroner’s findings.

The Ingham county sheriff’s office got the call about the body around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Kayakers found the body near the shore just east of Baldwin park and deputies were unable to tell if it was a man or woman. They said the body had been in the water for awhile.

For Onondaga, a small town with a fairly quiet community, this is the talk of the town. Donald Goldsberry lives next to the park and has lived there for 41 years. He said nothing like this has ever happened.

“I’m hoping it was just an accident if it had to be anything,” said Goldsberry. “But you know, hey, you never know. You can live in the big cities or you can live in the small, it can happen.”

Pat Clone, the owner of Clones Country Store which is one of the few shops in town, has lived there his entire life. He is also the park ranger.

“Yeah it was a little shocking to hear something like that,” Clone said. “I was actually driving on the way down to the park to close it and just didn’t expect that, didn’t expect to hear anything like that.”