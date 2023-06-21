BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan company has detailed its plans to expand broadband infrastructure across three parts of the state.

Peninsula Fiber Network, based out of Marquette, will receive $61 million in federal grants to improve internet speed and availability across Michigan. In a statement, PFN General Manager Scott Randall highlighted how important broadband will be for the state’s economy and well-being.

“Internet connectivity is the backbone of Michigan’s economy, allowing businesses to thrive, connecting people to health care services and education providers, and helping people communicate locally and around the globe,” Randall stated. “This grant, combined with PFN’s own investment, will allow for the installation of the middle mile infrastructure that will help bring better and faster broadband to some of the largest underserved areas in our state while strengthening connections between Michigan’s peninsulas and with a neighboring state.”

The project includes three primary routes. The first will run fiber optic cable between Benton Harbor and Chicago, eventually stretching up to an “interexchange carrier” facility in Byron Center, expanding access to communities across Allegan, Berrien and Van Buren counties.

The second route will travel under Lake Michigan, running from Gulliver to Gaylord, including connection points on Beaver Island and in Charlevoix. The third route will connect Port Huron to an interexchange facility in Flint, which is supposed to boost service to communities in Genesee, Lapeer, Macomb and St. Clair counties.

The project is part of the “Internet for All” initiative that Congress passed as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law in 2021, opening up nearly $1 billion in grants to expand high-speed broadband access all across the country.

The Department of Commerce refers to the funding as “middle mile grants,” viewed as the midsection to help connect communities in between big cities.

“These networks are the workhorses carrying large amounts of data over very long distances,” White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu said in a briefing last week. “They are the ones that are bridging the gap between the larger networks and the last mile connections, from tribal lands to underserved rural and remote areas to essential institutions like hospitals, schools, libraries and major businesses.”

Companies that receive middle mile grants will have five years to complete their projects once they receive the funding.