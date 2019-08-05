Conference held to focus on sexual assault investigations at Michigan State University

More than 100 hundred people from various fields took part in a conference at Michigan State University about sexual assault investigations.



According to Captain Monette, the key to share information that Michigan State University police have experienced.



Plus things they have uncovered through sexual assault investigations, they say this is a step in the right direction.



“Part of what we learned is our investigations are better if we share some of the reasons why we do things and share our terminology with the different disciplines. They are having contact with the survivors.” said Cpt. Douglas Monette, Administrative Services Division.



The conference focuses on ways to interview survivors and help put them at ease once they come forward.

“When they are being interviewed by law enforcement and prosecutors, they can feel calmer and safer. They will be able to give more information, which can usually make for a better investigation” said Rebecca Campbell, Professor of Psychology at Michigan State University.



She has met with Larry Nassar survivors one-on-one and says they all want the same thing at the end of the day… change and prevention.



To be able to have that direct voice to make sure the university is changing their policy and procedures.



It’s about creating a place when survivors disclose, they are believed, they are respected and what they have disclosed is investigated and taken seriously.” Campbell added.



Organizers of the event say this is a step in right direction.

“I’m hoping from this training that every law enforcement officer here is picking up a new skill to interview survivors. To respond with care and compassion and that he or she will go back to their department and say now we need to take the next step.” Campbell added.



Captain Monette tells 6 News to keep the momentum going, they need to continue to talk about sexual assault and conversations like this can help with the healing process.