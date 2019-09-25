Congress set to vote on marijuana banking bill

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. Federal health officials are issuing a national warning against marijuana use by adolescents and pregnant women, as more states legalize some forms of the drug’s use. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote today on a bill that would allow marijuana businesses access to the federal banking system.

The Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act (SAFE) Banking bill would protect banks serving cannabis businesses and reduce the amount of cash on-site at businesses.

Under the Controlled Substances Act, financial institutions are prohibited from accepting cash, checks or electronic payments from marijuana businesses.

To date, the legal marijuana has employed hundreds of thousands people nationwide and is estimated to provide more than 40,000 jobs in Michigan when the industry is fully established.

Since marijuana is illegal at the federal level, it makes banks reluctant to work with cannabis businesses due to risk of money laundering. As a result, many businesses operate cashless, making them susceptible to robberies and other crime.

“All legal and legitimate businesses should have a safe place to deposit their revenue and not have to rely on under-the-floor safes to store their legally earned money,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a press release. “This is not just a states’ rights issue, this is an issue of safety. The expansion of Michigan’s market to include legal sales of recreational marijuana this year compels us to join this effort to ensure we protect Michigan businesses from becoming unnecessary targets of bad actors.”

Nessel and 21 Attorneys General are among those urging Congress to pass the legislation.