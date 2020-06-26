Conquest Gym in Dewitt closes after employee test positive for COVID-19

A gym employee in Dewitt Township tested positive for COVID-19.



This comes after the gym opened its doors, against the Governors order.



Owner Andre Hutson, says he was on the Task Force that developed the reopening plan for gyms in the state.



He says the plan that they had in place was not going to change if they opened today or in 3 months.



That is why he felt confident reopening, against the governor’s orders.



But he got a phone call from an employee, saying he had symptoms of COVID-19 after working his shift in the gym.



“I feel very confident with the plan we put in place. I know that we put certain plans in place to keep our members safe and our staff as well. I want to give credit to our staff for sticking to the plan..doing everything that was necessary to reopen.” Said Andre Hutson, Owner.



Conquest Fitness has let all of its members know that an employee has tested positive.



He tells me his entire staff is getting tested for COVID-19 and right now he does not know when the gym will reopen.





