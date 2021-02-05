Constellation Cat Cafe closes coffee side of business, shelter side to remain open

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — East Lansing’s cat cafe announced on Facebook that the last day the coffee shop side of the business is this Sunday, February 7, according to the owner, Kelsey.

The cat room will remain open for visits and adoptions, the owner said, “hopefully for a very long time.”

Kelsey wrote on Facebook that the Constellation Cat Cafe has always been a low-volume coffee shop and over the past few months, the cafe has lost money by keeping the coffee side open.

“My time and energy and heart belong to kittens,” Kelsey said. “I feel confident closing the coffee side of the business and focusing on finding homes for cats is the right thing.”

In the social media post, Kelsey gave shout-outs to her team members who have helped out at the cafe. She wrote that the business had a “small but loyal coffee following who tried very hard to keep us going.”

On the possibility of re-opening the coffee shop side in the future, Kelsey said:

I think our cafe is the platonic ideal of a coffee shop, and I wish that was enough to keep it open. We’ll take another look this fall — maybe MSU students will move back to East Lansing and it’ll seem worth it. Our coffee equipment will be in storage until then (Any room left in your garage, Dad?), because we could never re-open if we had to buy it again. I don’t think I’ll ever find another functioning espresso machine for $300.

The Constellation Cat Cafe is open 12-8 Friday, 9-7 Saturday, and 9-7 Sunday. You can order online at meow.cool/menu (call on arrival for curbside pick-up).

On Monday, the cat room and gift shop will still be open. All the cats adopted over the last week will go home, and new cats will come to stay.

Ways to support the cats

Book time with the cats @ meow.cool/visit

Send a Valentine package to a loved one (or yourself) @ meow.cool/valentine

Donate to support our mission @ meow.cool/donate

Send supplies for the cat room and the kitten nursery @ https://a.co/9IiS7Li