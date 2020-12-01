Consumer Protection: 2020 Dangerous Toys Guide

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Every three minutes, a child is treated in a U.S. emergency room for a toy-related injury and because of this risk, it’s important to share a few tips on how to make informed decisions when shopping for loved ones this holiday season.

Since toys should be fun, educational and safe, this toy guide is a great tool to review before shopping for children this season and beyond.

Not only can you determine what has been recalled, but the guide also provides the steps you can take to ensure the product is repaired, replaced, or refunded. A complete list of recalled products can be found on the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website.

If you have any questions about the information in this guide or a general consumer complaint, contact our Consumer Protection team by calling 877-765-8388 or file a complaint online.

Please have a safe holiday season!

To view the toy safety guidelines, visit the AG’s website here: