Consumers Energy giving away 100,000 smart thermostats for program members

JACKSON, MI (WLNS) – Consumers Energy is handing out up to 100,000 Google Nest thermostats to customers.

As part of receiving one of the smart thermostats, an electric customer would automatically be enrolled in the utility’s Smart Thermostat Program.

According to a release from Consumers, that plan shifts energy usage to off-peak hours “on a few days each year”.

Natural gas customers can also receive the Google Nest thermostats under this plan.

But even if your household does not qualify, there are giveaways. People who aren’t eligible for a Google Nest thermostat can get a free Consumers Energy Care Package, which includes four LED bulbs and three night lights.

They will then be enrolled in the Peak Time Rewards program, which provides payments for shifting energy use away from late afternoons in the summer.

