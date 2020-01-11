UPDATE: Power outages in Mid-Michigan

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) - As temperatures drop and roads have started to get slick, the Meridian Township Police Department is asking residents to be safe and stay home today if they can.

The police department is reporting vehicle crashes and a few trees down.

Although, the Ingham County Road Commission has started to salt many roads remain icy.

The Meridian Township Fire Department is also recommending that residents only travel as needed as many crashes in Metro Lansing have been reported over the past couple of hours.

"The temperatures have dropped couple degrees and we are now getting freezing drizzle," said Meridian Township Fire Chief Mike Hamlet. "The prediction is two hours of this then will taper off. Currently sidewalks and drive ways are slippery."

UPDATE 2:00 pm - Winter Storm Update from Fire Chief Mike Hamel:“Current Weather Conditions and forecast for the next two days.

As of 1:00 pm we have received approximately 2.11 inches of rain. This morning the temperatures rapidly decreased from the 40s to around 32 degrees and at approximately 9:45 am the rain turned to freezing drizzle and has remained steady. The forecast estimates another .75 to 1 inches of precipitation by 7:00 am Sunday. Currently the roads are slushy and slick, sidewalks are slick and the trees are starting to show accumulation of ice.

The US National Weather Service Grand Rapids Michigan is forecasting, as of 1:00 pm today, Hastings/Lansing/Flint are in the area of the most severe threat for freezing rain between 7:00 pm today and 7:00 am Sunday. This will be the result of a second round of weather heading our way. Overnight we are slated for .25 to .50 inches more ice accumulation on trees and roads.

After 7:00 am Sunday, we will remain below freezing temperatures with possible light snow showers or freezing drizzle Sunday night. Monday is a chance of the same forecast.

As the ice continues to build into the afternoon and overnight we are more than likely to have power outages. This power outage potential will continue through Monday and into Tuesday when above freezing temperatures start.

On Tuesday, there is a chance of rain with temperatures in the mid-30s to the mid-40s.

As for the Red Cedar River the Advanced Hydrologic Scales are showing the river to stay just at or below the minor flooding level (8.3 feet). This is what we normally see in Meridian Township. At 9 feet we will see minor flooding, at 10 feet we will see moderate flooding and at 10.5 feet we would see major flooding. We will continue to monitor this.