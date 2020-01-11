UPDATE: Power outages in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLNS) – UPDATE (5:37 p.m.): Currently, the Consumers Energy outage map is reporting 70 outages throughout the state with 5,378 customers affected.
Lansing Board of Water and Light is not reporting any power outages.
UPDATE (5:30 p.m.): 412 customers are affected from a power outage east of Grand Ledge that was first reported just before 5:15 p.m. A crew has been assigned and power is expected to be restored by 11:30 p.m., but the cause has not yet been determined.
West of Potterville, 29 customers are affected after a tree caused a power outage just before 4:00 p.m. A crew has been assigned and they expect power to be restored by 8:15 p.m.
ORIGINAL STORY: A power outage is affecting 606 customers, west of Portland and south of Ionia.
The power outage was reported just before 5:00 p.m. to Consumers Energy and is expected to be restored by 11:00 p.m.
The cause of the outage has still not been determined.
Check out power outage tips from the Department of Homeland Security to make sure you are safe during the storm.
According to the National Weather Service, a hazardous winter storm is likely to impact your area beginning early Saturday into Sunday. Conditions include high winds, snow, sleet and a significant amount of freezing rain. This weather could result in power outages, downed wires and other safety hazards.
