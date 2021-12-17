Consumers Energy restores power to 85K after heavy windstorm

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — More than 190,000 Consumers Energy customers were impacted by yesterday’s windstorm, which had winds as high as 65-75 mph winds.

Crews worked 16-hour shifts throughout the night. being able to restore power to around 85,000 users.

We thank our customers for their patience as our crews continue the around the clock restoration efforts. Mother Nature continued with high winds throughout much of the day on Thursday and we are hopeful for even more significant progress today for our 420 total crews working this effort.” Guy Packard, one of Consumers Energy’s Officers in Charge

Severe winds hit west and northwest parts of lower Michigan late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Courtesy: Consumers Energy

Over 2,400 power lines went down and 170 poles were snapped.

Consumers Energy is expecting more than 70 additional contractor crews to their system today.

Packard urged people to pay close attention during their drive to work or school today for possible downed wires, and to stay at least 25 feet away from them, keep children or pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

Consumers Energy asks the public to keep a safe distance from crews due to health precautions and to allow them to do their work.

To thank communities, Consumers Energy scheduled two community events in northern Michigan today on the Leelanau Peninsula and in Falmouth, providing free baked goods and hot beverages.

To report an outage with Consumers Energy, click here.

Consumers Energy customers can get outage alerts and restoration times via phone, email or text.