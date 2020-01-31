Consumers Energy sues its hometown of Jackson

It's one of the busiest days of the year in the pizza business, and a group called "Most Teens Don't" coordinated by Emma Sigman are making sure a group of more than 200 students message is heard. They are doing so by providing more than 3,000 flyers ready to go with nearly every pizza bought in Jackson this weekend.

"The whole idea is to get the message out to adults on why it's important to keep alcohol out of the hands of youth, and making sure that they are being safe, and responsible when they are using alcohol this weekend," said Substance Abuse Specialist, and Most Teens Don't Coordinator, Emma Sigman.