Controversy stirs over Secretary of State’s progress

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson gave an update today regarding her plan to cut down wait times at the Secretary of State, but some people say they’ll wait to see if it makes a difference.

It’s something pretty much every Michigander has to do at some point: head to the Secretary of State to get their drivers license renewed, get their tags printed, or a number of other things.

While some people think that the wait times are getting quicker, others, not so much.

Lansing native Margaret Murphy says her experience at the Secretary of State isn’t too bad.

“They had a lot of clerks. Everything seemed well-organized,” said Murphy.

But Gregory Shannon of Haslett has a few suggestions.

“Probably take fewer breaks and have more people there, there’s plenty of counters, half of them are on break half the time,” said Shannon.

Benson says when she took office, she saw room for improvement.

“What I found was a department that had clearly suffered from years of neglect,” said Benson.

One of her main campaign promises was to cut down wait times and she says by making it an option for people to book appointments online, her office has achieved this goal.

But some people say they don’t have access to internet, so this doesn’t apply to them.

“In our view, the 30 minute guarantee is available to every resident in the state, and it’s available through appointments,” said Benson.

Benson also plans to place self-service kiosks around the state. To do that, she’ll request $9 million from the legislature, hoping to create an even better Secretary of State experience for everyone.

“This is to be continued. We’ve got a lot more work to do,” said Benson.