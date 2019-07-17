Cooling centers to open in Ingham, Eaton and Clinton counties

As the heat soars over the next few days, it is important that people have access to cooling centers.
In Ingham, Eaton and Clinton counties a number of centers will be open Thursday – Sunday this week. Some will allow pets. Free rides to cooling centers are available to those with a physical and financial need through CATA, EATRAN and Clinton Area Transit. Community members can find nearby cooling centers and find out if they are eligible for a free ride by dialing 211.
They are:
Remember, during this heat wave:
• Don’t leave a person or a pet in a parked car, even for just a few moments.
• Make sure that pets have plenty of water and a cool place to rest.
• Check in on friends or neighbors who may have trouble with the heat.
Those who will be enjoying outdoor activities should remember to:
• Drink plenty of water.
• Avoid alcohol.
• Avoid being in the full sun for long periods of time.
• Wear light colored clothing.
• Use plenty of sunscreen.