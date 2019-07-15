Cooling centers open in Jackson as temperatures climb

With temperatures climbing over 90 degrees this week, the Jackson community is preparing to help those who need a relief from the heat.

The City of Jackson’s two community centers and several other local organizations are functioning as cooling centers during the heat wave, and will be open to anyone who needs a place to cool down.

The Jackson Area Transportation Authority (JATA) is also offering free bus rides to Jackson residents whose health is at risk during a heat emergency.

All people have to do is request what’s called a “hot ticket” at the JATA Transfer Center or at the cooling centers listed below.