Corrections officers regain housing unit after prisoner unrest

KINCHELOE, Mich. (WJMN) — Sunday night, a three-prisoner fight in a level two housing unit took place at the Chippewa Correctional Facility.

Officers responded to the incident and deployed a taser on one of the prisoners involved in the fight.

The prisoner was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was medically cleared and later discharged back into Michigan Department of Corrections custody.

After the ambulance left, prisoners in the unit left their cells and approached the officer station and the officers were able to exit safely.

Just before 4 a.m. Monday, facility staff and ERT members swiftly moved into the unit and secured all prisoners into their cells.

Staff at the Chippewa Correctional Facility along with members of the Michigan Department of Corrections Emergency Response Team regained control of a housing unit following a prisoner fight Sunday.

The department thanks and commends all department staff who assisted in this situation, as well as staff from the U.S. Border Patrol and the Michigan State Police who assisted in this effort.

