DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Believe it or not, in just three days the entire bones of a home can be constructed.

It’s a process that happened right here in Michigan with a 3D printer.

This is all coming together through a pilot project and partnership between the governor, citizen robotics, and the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA.)

“All housing is a growing need in Michigan as our housing stock continues to age. And so I think in the end finding alternatives to stick-built and finding ways to make housing affordable is critical to Michigan, especially to ensure that we can continue to build our workforce and attract and retain workers,” said Tonya Joy with MSHDA.

She says their goal is to lower construction costs, reduce environmental impacts, and create good-paying jobs.

“And it will be available to any household that is below 80% area median income,” said Joy.

The housing development authority has invested $150,000 and overall the total cost of this project is anticipated to be around $230,000.

“And it will be something that we can duplicate and replicate across the state at an affordable price point,” said Joy.

Joy says it takes about six weeks to construct the house and when it’s done it will be listed on the market, but at this time they aren’t sure how much the home will go on the market for.