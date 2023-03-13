LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Republican party is so badly divided that multiple groups are considering forming their own political shadow party to win back control of the Michigan House and U.S. Senate and ignore the new GOP party leadership in the process.

With the election of ultra-conservative outsider Kristina Karamo as the new state Republican party chair, the word is that the traditional GOP big money class will not contribute to their party.

According to the former GOP Party Vice Chair Scott Greenlee, those funders were willing to open their checkbooks if he had been elected, but with Karamo in charge, Greenlee said that the GOP is “very much in a wait-and-see” place.

The major money players in the party are reportedly discussing how to form their own political operation to win back control of the Michigan House, and fund a Republican who can win Debbie Stabenow’s U.S. Senate seat.

Unconfirmed players in this potential shadow Republican party include Dick and Betsy DeVos, former state GOP party chair Ron Weiser, former state GOP party chair Bobby Schostak and others.

Chairperson Karamo said she will find other Republicans to fund candidates that she and the anti-establishment group want.