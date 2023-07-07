LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Friday, a U.S. attorney announced federal charges against 26-year-old Rashad Maleek Trice, the suspect in the kidnapping and death of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith.

One of these federal charges means he could face the death penalty.

Despite the fact that the death penalty is banned in Michigan’s constitution, it is still possible that Trice could face capital punishment, but making it happen is a long shot.

The 26-year-old suspect has been charged with Kidnapping a Minor and Kidnapping Resulting in Death. Officials believe Trice strangled Wynter with a cell phone charging cord until she died.

If convicted of the Kidnapping Resulting in Death charge, Trice could face a mandatory minimum of life in prison.

The U.S. Attorney of the Western District of Michigan, Mark Totten said this offense is also death penalty eligible.

If convicted of kidnapping a minor, the mandatory minimum is 20 years behind bars or up to life in prison.

Jeffrey Swartz is a professor of law at Cooley Law School’s Tampa Bay campus he said the possibility of Trice getting the death penalty all comes down to jurisdiction.

“Every state as well as the federal government is what we call a separate sovereign and every sovereign has the right to use its own laws to stand up for the dignity of its own laws. Here the federal government is claiming that they have jurisdiction over this matter and they are defending the federal kidnapping statute by applying it to this particular case. If you take a look at the kidnapping statute there are specific bases under which kidnapping can become a federal offense,” Swartz said.

“I’ve looked at all of those and there are only one base that can be used here and that is claiming that there was the use of an instrumentality of interstate commerce in the commission of the crime, in this case, the interstate highway system. I think the magistrate that hears this complaint at a first appearance hearing; if it hasn’t happened already is going to have a hard time accepting that there is jurisdiction under the federal statutes but we’ll see.”

The FBI said agents interviewed Trice’s uncle and obtained a screenshot of a text message conversation between the two where Trice wrote that he “‘had to end this.”

