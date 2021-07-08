County officials want your opinions on parks and recreation, trail systems

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A survey launched by Ingham County is asking both community members and other parties to contribute their thoughts on Ingham County’s Parks and Recreation as well as County-wide trail systems.

The survey is open to all Ingham County Community members, and the information from the survey will be used to update the County’s Parks and Recreation Plan and the Trails and Parks Comprehensive Report.

The Ingham County Park System includes:

Lake Lansing Park North

Lake Lansing Park South

Hawk Island

Burchfield County Park,

Additionally, there are various trail systems throughout the County that are under the jurisdiction of other agencies.

County Parks Director Tim Morgan said of the survey,

“The online survey will be available until August 9, 2021. It should take no more than 10 minutes to complete, and we look forward to receiving your input, ideas, and thoughts.”

Community members are also encouraged to attend one of the Open Houses being hosted this month at parks in Ingham County:

All Open House Dates will be taking place from 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: