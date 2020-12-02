Court declines to lift ban on indoor dining

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials banned indoor dining for three weeks to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant industry sued to overturn that ban, but on Wednesday a judge rejected that lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed by the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association. It was against the director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The association said they made a number of good faith attempts to avoid a full-scale shutdown of indoor seating. MRLA released a statement in response to the court ruling.

It said, “While we are disappointed with today’s ruling, it is important to note what Judge Maloney explicitly acknowledged in his ruling, stating that “Michigan restaurants are at risk of, or have already suffered, irreparable harm under Director Gordon’s EO.” It is in that vein that we will now transition our efforts to preventing an extension of the MDHHS Order beyond December 8.”

Crunchy’s Owner Michael Krueger in East Lansing and he said, “We’re really hoping that we can get open, you know, next week when the order expires, because I just, I don’t see it getting any better throughout this holiday season. And it’s just, you know, without some sort of federal help, some sort of state help, some sort of, you know, any kind of help, you’re going to see a lot of places going out of business”

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also released a statement after the court’s ruling. The department said, “We are happy that today’s ruling keeps in place measures that will save lives by limiting specific indoor gatherings that greatly increase the risk of COVID-19 spread.”