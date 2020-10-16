COVID-19 case surge: Michigan sees 56% increase over two weeks

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing site at St. John’s Well Child and Family Center, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles in July. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As coronavirus cases in the United States climb towards another peak, new daily cases have reached their highest point yet in 17 states, according to the New York Times.

On Thursday, new confirmed cases climbed over the 65,000 mark — a total the country hasn’t seen since the end of July. Additionally, we’re seeing cases rise in more than 45 states, according to a Times tracking tool.

The U.S. leads the world with 7.9 million coronavirus cases and some 217,000 confirmed deaths. Globally, there have been 39 million reported cases and 1.09 million confirmed deaths.

As the nation experiences a 25% increase in confirmed cases, here’s a look at the states that are seeing the highest percentage increases in COVID-19 cases:

States seeing case increases (by percentages):

New Mexico – Average of 457 cases per day, an increase of 123 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Vermont – Average of nine cases per day, an increase of 110 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

New Hampshire – Average of 78 cases per day, an increase of 101 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Montana – Average of 611 cases per day, an increase of 91 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Connecticut – Average of 326 cases per day, an increase of 80 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Indiana – Average of 1,655 cases per day, an increase of 66 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Wyoming – Average of 183 cases per day, an increase of 65 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Alaska – Average of 193 cases per day, an increase of 64 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Rhode Island – Average of 199 cases per day, an increase of 63 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Arizona – Average of 763 cases per day, an increase of 59 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Colorado – Average of 894 cases per day, an increase of 57 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Michigan – Average of 1,483 cases per day, an increase of 56 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Nebraska – Average of 767 cases per day, an increase of 55 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

North Dakota – Average of 610 cases per day, an increase of 54 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Ohio – Average of 1,654 cases per day, an increase of 53 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

South Dakota – Average of 653 cases per day, an increase of 50 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Mississippi – Average of 760 cases per day, an increase of 49 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Illinois – Average of 3,069 cases per day, an increase of 48 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Virginia – Average of 1,058 cases per day, an increase of 42 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Pennsylvania – Average of 1,362 cases per day, an increase of 39 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Tennessee – Average of 1,870 cases per day, an increase of 38 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Idaho – Average of 660 cases per day, an increase of 37 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

North Carolina – Average of 1,943 cases per day, an increase of 36 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

New Jersey – Average of 835 cases per day, an increase of 35 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

West Virginia – Average of 251 cases per day, an increase of 33 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Nevada – Average of 587 cases per day, an increase of 30 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

New York – Average of 1,329 cases per day, an increase of 29 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Washington – Average of 659 cases per day, an increase of 29 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Minnesota – Average of 1,312 cases per day, an increase of 28 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Kentucky – Average of 980 cases per day, an increase of 27 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Missouri – Average of 1,916 cases per day, an increase of 27 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Wisconsin – Average of 3,124 cases per day, an increase of 25 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Utah – Average of 1,216 cases per day, an increase of 23 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Alabama – Average of 1,027 cases per day, an increase of 21 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Oregon – Average of 345 cases per day, an increase of 21 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Massachusetts – Average of 663 cases per day, an increase of 20 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Kansas – Average of 788 cases per day, an increase of 19 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Florida – Average of 2,711 cases per day, an increase of 18 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Oklahoma – Average of 1,182 cases per day, an increase of 16 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Georgia – Average of 1,409 cases per day, an increase of 14 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Iowa – Average of 1,044 cases per day, an increase of 13 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

South Carolina – Average of 907 cases per day, an increase of 13 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Arkansas – Average of 911 cases per day, an increase of 11 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Maryland – Average of 589 cases per day, an increase of 11 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Texas – Average of 4,587 cases per day, an increase of 8 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Louisiana – Average of 543 cases per day, an increase of 7 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Delaware – Average of 125 cases per day, an increase of 5 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

California – Average of 3,285 cases per day, an increase of 2 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

States seeing case decreases (by percentages):

Hawaii – Average of 89 cases per day, a decrease of 17 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Maine – Average of 28 cases per day, a decrease of 9 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Yesterday Michigan reported a 2,030 cases of COVID-19, which is a record for a single day increases in cases, however the state said some of those cases were from the day before, although it’s not clear how many.

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and West side have been seeing an uptick in cases per 1,000,000 people most recently, with the majority of the cases on the west side coming from colleges and universities, including Western Michigan University and Grand Valley State University.

Outbreaks have been popping up at pre-school/elementary settings, as well as middle and high schools throughout the state.

As of October 8, the state health department documented the most amount of new COVID-19 outbreaks in school settings: 20 among K-12 schools and six among college and universities.

The setting with the second-most amount of *new* COVID-19 outbreaks was long-term care facilities, where most regions (1-8) average 1.75 new outbreaks.

For a look at the new outbreaks and ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in Michigan, check the state’s outbreak reporting-specific page here.

Just last week, Michigan’s 7-day average for daily cases reached its highest at 923, since late April.

Across the state, 104,271 cases have recovered, accounting for more than 72% of all COVID-19 cases reported in the state.